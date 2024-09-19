Three NATO countries call for strengthening the eastern flank and introducing air defense rotation

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111981 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115256 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187332 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147879 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149435 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141412 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192552 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112281 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182003 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104936 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 55015 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 40912 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 83007 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 57978 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 54428 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187332 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192552 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182003 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209047 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197561 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147213 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146675 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150986 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142046 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158616 views
Actual
Three NATO countries call for strengthening the eastern flank and introducing air defense rotation

Three NATO countries call for strengthening the eastern flank and introducing air defense rotation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16318 views

The defense ministers of Romania, Poland, and Latvia have signed a joint letter to Allies on strengthening NATO's air defense. They call for the immediate introduction of an air defense rotation model and increased deterrence activities on the eastern flank of the Alliance.

The defense ministers of Romania, Poland and Latvia have signed a joint letter to the allies, which emphasizes the need to immediately implement a model of NATO air defense rotation, as well as to strengthen the alliance's deterrence, surveillance, reconnaissance and air patrol activities on the eastern flank of the alliance, the press department of the Latvian Ministry of Defense reported, UNN citing Delfi.

Details

At the meeting of the Bucharest Nine defense ministers on Wednesday, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds called on the allies to find immediate collective solutions to strengthen NATO airspace.

The meeting, initiated by Latvia, brought together representatives from Romania, Poland and Lithuania to discuss recent violations of NATO airspace by Russian drones, as well as steps to be taken at the national and alliance levels to strengthen NATO airspace. The Romanian, Polish and Latvian defense ministers signed a joint letter to Allies.

Romania says NATO must react to Russian incursions into its airspace18.09.24, 15:29 • 15693 views

According to the Ministry of Defense of Latvia, Russian aggression continues to pose risks and threats to NATO countries, including violations of airspace by Russian drones. Over the past month, incidents involving Russian drones have occurred not only in Latvia, but also in Romania and Poland. This is a new reality that cannot be ignored and responded to, Spruds emphasized.

Ministers believe that "NATO nations should strengthen their ability to detect, identify and neutralize low and slow-moving objects and air defense rotation should be implemented immediately.

In a joint statement, the ministers of the Bucharest Nine condemned Russia's war against Ukraine. The ministers also strongly condemned Russia for repeated violations of NATO airspace in Latvia, Romania, Poland and other NATO countries.

For reference

"The Bucharest Nine is a platform for discussing security issues involving Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
lithuaniaLithuania
czech-republicCzech Republic
bulgariaBulgaria
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising