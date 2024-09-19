Three NATO countries call for strengthening the eastern flank and introducing air defense rotation

The defense ministers of Romania, Poland and Latvia have signed a joint letter to the allies, which emphasizes the need to immediately implement a model of NATO air defense rotation, as well as to strengthen the alliance's deterrence, surveillance, reconnaissance and air patrol activities on the eastern flank of the alliance, the press department of the Latvian Ministry of Defense reported, UNN citing Delfi.

Details

At the meeting of the Bucharest Nine defense ministers on Wednesday, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds called on the allies to find immediate collective solutions to strengthen NATO airspace.

The meeting, initiated by Latvia, brought together representatives from Romania, Poland and Lithuania to discuss recent violations of NATO airspace by Russian drones, as well as steps to be taken at the national and alliance levels to strengthen NATO airspace. The Romanian, Polish and Latvian defense ministers signed a joint letter to Allies.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Latvia, Russian aggression continues to pose risks and threats to NATO countries, including violations of airspace by Russian drones. Over the past month, incidents involving Russian drones have occurred not only in Latvia, but also in Romania and Poland. This is a new reality that cannot be ignored and responded to, Spruds emphasized.

Ministers believe that "NATO nations should strengthen their ability to detect, identify and neutralize low and slow-moving objects and air defense rotation should be implemented immediately.

In a joint statement, the ministers of the Bucharest Nine condemned Russia's war against Ukraine. The ministers also strongly condemned Russia for repeated violations of NATO airspace in Latvia, Romania, Poland and other NATO countries.

For reference

"The Bucharest Nine is a platform for discussing security issues involving Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria.