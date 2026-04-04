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Three killer whales, previously unrecorded in the area, were spotted in Seattle; they are likely from Alaska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6076 views

Researchers recorded a female with two offspring near Seattle that are not in local catalogs. The animals have shark scars and may have arrived from Alaska.

Three killer whales, previously unrecorded in the area, were spotted in Seattle; they are likely from Alaska
Photo: AP

Three orcas, previously unrecorded in the waters near Seattle, have appeared several times near the city and attracted the attention of whale watchers. This is reported by American media and researchers studying orca populations in the Salish Sea. This is stated in an AP article, writes UNN.

Details

According to experts, the unusual group first attracted attention after appearing in Vancouver in March. Later, the orcas were also spotted near Seattle and other coastal areas of the region. Researchers determined that it was an adult female and, probably, two of her offspring, including a young male.

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Experts usually identify orcas by the shape of their dorsal fin and characteristic light spots on their bodies. However, this trio did not match any of the known local catalogs, which aroused interest among scientists.

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

According to Shari Tarantino, a representative of the Orca Conservancy in Washington State, the main theory at the moment is that these animals could have come from Alaska or the Aleutian region.

We don't yet know their exact origin with 100% certainty, but the leading hypothesis is that they are from Alaska.

– she noted.
Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Researchers were particularly drawn to the round scars on the animals' bodies, which were likely left by sharks. This may indicate that the orcas spent a long time in the open ocean, not just in coastal waters.

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Stepan Haftko

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