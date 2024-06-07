"This is a legitimate measure": Macron commented on the idea of sending instructors to Ukraine

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

"This is a legitimate measure": Macron commented on the idea of sending instructors to Ukraine

"This is a legitimate measure": Macron commented on the idea of sending instructors to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

President Emmanuel Macron said that France does not consider the training of soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by foreign instructors on the sovereign territory of Ukraine to be an escalation of the conflict with the Russian Federation.

France does not want an escalation of the conflict with Ukraine, but seeks to help Ukraine defend itself. Several countries agree, together with France , to send instructors to Ukraine to train mobilized Ukrainian servicemen. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference with Vladimir Zelensky, reports UNN.

Details

As for instructors on the territory of Ukraine, we talked about this on February 26, if you remember. Zelensky and his defense minister have clearly expressed Ukraine's needs. Ukraine is mobilizing much more people today, and they will need to be trained more effectively on Ukrainian territory. This is a legitimate measure

Macron said. 

According to him, France does not consider the exercises on the sovereign territory of Ukraine of its soldiers to be an escalation. 

Why should we obey Russia, which decides that we have no right to send instructors? We do not agree with these "red lines". Third, we have decided that we want to have a coalition, and many of our partners have already agreed

the French President explained. 

However, he did not announce the countries that supported the decision of France. Macron explains this with " respect for partners." 

addition

addition

Vladimir Zelensky also commented on the initiative to send instructors from Western countries to Ukraine. According to him, Kiev is grateful to its partners for such an offer.

I want our position to be clearly formulated. We support President Macron's initiative to send instructors to Ukraine. And by the way, it just shortens the path to learning. What's the surprise? NATO countries have trained our soldiers on their territories, but this is a shorter way. So I am grateful for this initiative

- stated by the president of Ukraine

recall

Earlier, the media reported that France may soon announce the sending of military instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian servicemen.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
parisParis
franceFrance
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

