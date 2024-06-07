"This is a legitimate measure": Macron commented on the idea of sending instructors to Ukraine

France does not want an escalation of the conflict with Ukraine, but seeks to help Ukraine defend itself. Several countries agree, together with France , to send instructors to Ukraine to train mobilized Ukrainian servicemen. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference with Vladimir Zelensky, reports UNN.

As for instructors on the territory of Ukraine, we talked about this on February 26, if you remember. Zelensky and his defense minister have clearly expressed Ukraine's needs. Ukraine is mobilizing much more people today, and they will need to be trained more effectively on Ukrainian territory. This is a legitimate measure Macron said.

According to him, France does not consider the exercises on the sovereign territory of Ukraine of its soldiers to be an escalation.

Why should we obey Russia, which decides that we have no right to send instructors? We do not agree with these "red lines". Third, we have decided that we want to have a coalition, and many of our partners have already agreed the French President explained.

However, he did not announce the countries that supported the decision of France. Macron explains this with " respect for partners."

Macron will take part in the peace summit and announce a visit to Ukraine

Vladimir Zelensky also commented on the initiative to send instructors from Western countries to Ukraine. According to him, Kiev is grateful to its partners for such an offer.

I want our position to be clearly formulated. We support President Macron's initiative to send instructors to Ukraine. And by the way, it just shortens the path to learning. What's the surprise? NATO countries have trained our soldiers on their territories, but this is a shorter way. So I am grateful for this initiative - stated by the president of Ukraine



Earlier, the media reported that France may soon announce the sending of military instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian servicemen.