They discussed the latest developments on the battlefield and preparations for Ramstein: the Pentagon chief spoke with Umerov

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had a conversation with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. According to the Pentagon, they discussed the latest developments on the battlefield and the upcoming meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, UNN reports.

According to the Pentagon, Austin reaffirmed the commitment of the United States and a coalition of approximately 50 allies and partners to support Ukraine in its ongoing struggle against Russia's unprovoked aggression.

Both leaders promised to maintain close contact, the Pentagon added.

As reported by UNN, the nineteenth meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format) will be held in Brussels on February 14.