They discussed shells, movement towards the EU and NATO: Zelenskyy meets with Czech PM Fiala

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

They discussed shells, movement towards the EU and NATO: Zelenskyy meets with Czech PM Fiala

President Zelenskyy discussed with Czech Prime Minister Fiala the purchase of artillery shells for Ukraine, Ukraine's applications for EU and NATO membership, and preparations for a bilateral security agreement.

They discussed shells, movement towards the EU and NATO: Zelenskyy meets with Czech PM Fiala

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala the importance of the initiative to purchase necessary artillery shells for Ukraine, our country's movement towards the EU and NATO, as well as preparations for a bilateral security agreement, UNN reports .

Details

The key topics of our meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala were shells and Ukraine's movement towards the EU and NATO. I emphasized the importance of the Czech initiative to purchase the necessary artillery shells for Ukraine. They are already strengthening our soldiers on the battlefield. The parties discussed preparations for the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement, as well as the results of the inaugural Peace Summit

- Zelensky said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with European Commission President von der Leyen in Brussels to discuss Ukraine's EU accession negotiations, strengthening sanctions against Russia, using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's defense, and liberalizing trade and transport.

