They discussed shells, movement towards the EU and NATO: Zelenskyy meets with Czech PM Fiala
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy discussed with Czech Prime Minister Fiala the purchase of artillery shells for Ukraine, Ukraine's applications for EU and NATO membership, and preparations for a bilateral security agreement.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala the importance of the initiative to purchase necessary artillery shells for Ukraine, our country's movement towards the EU and NATO, as well as preparations for a bilateral security agreement, UNN reports .
Details
The key topics of our meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala were shells and Ukraine's movement towards the EU and NATO. I emphasized the importance of the Czech initiative to purchase the necessary artillery shells for Ukraine. They are already strengthening our soldiers on the battlefield. The parties discussed preparations for the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement, as well as the results of the inaugural Peace Summit
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with European Commission President von der Leyen in Brussels to discuss Ukraine's EU accession negotiations, strengthening sanctions against Russia, using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's defense, and liberalizing trade and transport.