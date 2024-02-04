They are trying to find the safest possible lines: Humeniuk talks about the consequences for Russians after the strike on the Belbek airfield

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102323 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129241 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130253 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171721 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169535 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276026 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177888 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167019 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148723 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244645 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101965 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 88256 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 84988 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 97331 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 38232 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276026 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244645 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229858 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255301 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241172 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 5793 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129241 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103815 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103939 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120233 views
Actual
They are trying to find the safest possible lines: Humeniuk talks about the consequences for Russians after the strike on the Belbek airfield

They are trying to find the safest possible lines: Humeniuk talks about the consequences for Russians after the strike on the Belbek airfield

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34972 views

The Russians are trying to find safer places to launch missiles after a Ukrainian strike on the Belbek airfield in Crimea destroyed aircraft and a command post.

After the attack on the command post at the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russians are trying to find the safest possible missile launch sites for themselves. Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, told this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Gumenyuk said that the destruction of the command post at the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea affects the Russians' air control, but they are trying to pretend that nothing has changed.

Even despite the risks of using aviation in our area of responsibility, drawing conclusions from the fact that three fighter-bombers were lost, an air reconnaissance point, a command post, and now such a powerful blow to the base, they are trying to resume bombing, including with guided bombs.

 ," said Humeniuk.

She noted that, given the destruction of three planes, the occupiers are trying to find the safest possible missile launching borders for themselves.

"They are not approaching the areas where they learned an unfortunate lesson, but nevertheless we continue to work to reduce the number of enemy aircraft, and this is confirmed by the effective work on the Belbek airfield, where minus three (aircraft - ed.) again," said the head of the press center.

At the same time, Humeniuk emphasized that despite the loss of aircraft, Russia still has air superiority.

"We are trying to level this out as much as possible. In particular, and this is the very lesson I was talking about, they fear that the use of aviation at the borders, directions and distances they used to allow themselves will be critical for them. In addition, they complain a lot about our very powerful work to destroy their drones. What I said was that they are increasing the use of FPV drones, but it has no result, because we are finding ways to counteract. 

- summarized Humeniuk.

Strike on Belbek airfield: Ukrainian Armed Forces do not confirm elimination of Russian General Tatarenko during attack04.02.24, 10:59 • 32168 views

Recall

On January 31, Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Force, released a video of cotton in Crimea and veiledly hinted that the Belbek airfield was hit by the Ukrainian military.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
nataliia-humeniukNatalia Humeniuk
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
mykola-oleshchukMykola Oleshchuk
krymCrimea

Contact us about advertising