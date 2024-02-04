They are trying to find the safest possible lines: Humeniuk talks about the consequences for Russians after the strike on the Belbek airfield

After the attack on the command post at the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russians are trying to find the safest possible missile launch sites for themselves. Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, told this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Gumenyuk said that the destruction of the command post at the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea affects the Russians' air control, but they are trying to pretend that nothing has changed.

Even despite the risks of using aviation in our area of responsibility, drawing conclusions from the fact that three fighter-bombers were lost, an air reconnaissance point, a command post, and now such a powerful blow to the base, they are trying to resume bombing, including with guided bombs. ," said Humeniuk.

She noted that, given the destruction of three planes, the occupiers are trying to find the safest possible missile launching borders for themselves.

"They are not approaching the areas where they learned an unfortunate lesson, but nevertheless we continue to work to reduce the number of enemy aircraft, and this is confirmed by the effective work on the Belbek airfield, where minus three (aircraft - ed.) again," said the head of the press center.

At the same time, Humeniuk emphasized that despite the loss of aircraft, Russia still has air superiority.

"We are trying to level this out as much as possible. In particular, and this is the very lesson I was talking about, they fear that the use of aviation at the borders, directions and distances they used to allow themselves will be critical for them. In addition, they complain a lot about our very powerful work to destroy their drones. What I said was that they are increasing the use of FPV drones, but it has no result, because we are finding ways to counteract. - summarized Humeniuk.

On January 31, Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Force, released a video of cotton in Crimea and veiledly hinted that the Belbek airfield was hit by the Ukrainian military.