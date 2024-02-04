ukenru
Strike on Belbek airfield: Ukrainian Armed Forces do not confirm elimination of Russian General Tatarenko during attack

Strike on Belbek airfield: Ukrainian Armed Forces do not confirm elimination of Russian General Tatarenko during attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32168 views

The Ukrainian military does not confirm reports of the death of a Russian general during a strike on the Belbek airfield in Crimea.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet confirmed the death of Russian Lieutenant General Alexander Tatarenko during a strike on the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was stated by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to Ms. Humeniuk, the destruction of the command post at the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea has a very powerful impact on the occupiers.

And it is not for nothing that they themselves are trying to continue to exert pressure on their troops and their population even in the hybrid field. Among other things, it was they (Russians - ed.) who threw in information about the destruction of the lieutenant general, but our sources do not confirm this. 

- Humeniuk said.

She emphasized that in this way, the military leadership is trying to provoke the so-called revenge, justifying its terrorist actions.

Recall

On February 2, the media reportedthat a strike on the Russian-occupied Belbek airfield in Crimea probably killed Russian Lieutenant General Alexander Tatarenko. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
nataliia-humeniukNatalia Humeniuk
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
krymCrimea

Contact us about advertising