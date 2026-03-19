There is an understanding of what security agreements can be reached with countries in the Gulf region - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov on the results of his work in the Middle East, noting that there is already an understanding of what new security agreements can be reached with the countries of the Gulf region. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, UNN reports.

This week, Rustem Umerov was in the key capitals of the Gulf region and today he already reported on the results. So far, by phone. Tomorrow there will be a more detailed online report. There is an understanding of what new security agreements can be reached with countries in this region. - Zelenskyy said.

He added that there are specific things that the Persian Gulf countries can do to support Ukraine, to support its defense - primarily air defense.

There are things in which we can support them, and we are already supporting them. Ukrainian expert groups for protection against "Shaheds" are already in the relevant countries, and there are daily reports on their performance of tasks. - Zelenskyy added.

Recall

As reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the political part of the negotiating group is already on its way to the United States, where a meeting with the American side is planned for Saturday.