“There can be no half-hearted solutions": the Foreign Ministry responds to the Czech President's statement on the temporary occupation of Ukraine's territory

Ukraine will not give up its territories and leave them under the occupation of Russian troops. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The withdrawal of Russian occupation troops from the sovereign territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders is one of the mandatory points of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula - the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The agency is confident that this and other provisions of the Formula will guarantee a comprehensive, just and lasting peace not only for Ukraine, but for the entire European continent and the world.

There can be no half-hearted solutions when it comes to human lives, freedom, common values, justice for Russian crimes, and the restoration of international peace and security. In this context, temporary solutions will not restore full-fledged peace, but will only postpone the war - the Ukrainian ministry emphasized.

Ukraine also calls for united efforts to implement the Peace Formula in the interests of all peace-loving nations that respect the UN Charter and the value of human life.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is convinced that pressure on Russia should be increased to force it to a just peace, liberation of Ukrainian territories and respect for international law.

This is a realistic scenario that we can realize together - summarized in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Context

Czech President Petr Pavel, a former NATO general who has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine, said that Kyiv should accept that some territories may remain under Russian control, at least “temporarily.”

Paul predicts that the situation may drag on for years, and the end of the war will probably be somewhere in the middle, without either side being defeated.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing to hold the second Peace Summit, which will include the release of prisoners, restoration of territorial integrity