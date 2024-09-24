“There can be no half-hearted solutions": the Foreign Ministry responds to the Czech President's statement on the temporary occupation of Ukraine's territory

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100536 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107519 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173550 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141296 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145163 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139781 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185298 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112140 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175534 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104780 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 48568 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114925 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 68029 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 74422 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 42160 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 173553 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185300 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175537 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202818 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191653 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143659 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143470 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148068 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139400 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156177 views
“There can be no half-hearted solutions": the Foreign Ministry responds to the Czech President's statement on the temporary occupation of Ukraine's territory

“There can be no half-hearted solutions": the Foreign Ministry responds to the Czech President's statement on the temporary occupation of Ukraine's territory

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14776 views

Ukraine will not give up its territories under Russian occupation. The MFA emphasizes the need for the full withdrawal of Russian troops and the implementation of the Zelenskyy Peace Formula to achieve a just peace.

Ukraine will not give up its territories and leave them under the occupation of Russian troops. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The withdrawal of Russian occupation troops from the sovereign territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders is one of the mandatory points of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula

- the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. 

 The agency is confident that this and other provisions of the Formula will guarantee a comprehensive, just and lasting peace not only for Ukraine, but for the entire European continent and the world.

There can be no half-hearted solutions when it comes to human lives, freedom, common values, justice for Russian crimes, and the restoration of international peace and security. In this context, temporary solutions will not restore full-fledged peace, but will only postpone the war

- the Ukrainian ministry emphasized. 

Ukraine also calls for united efforts to implement the Peace Formula in the interests of all peace-loving nations that respect the UN Charter and the value of human life.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is convinced that pressure on Russia should be increased to force it to a just peace, liberation of Ukrainian territories and respect for international law.

This is a realistic scenario that we can realize together

- summarized in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. 

Context

Czech President Petr Pavel, a former NATO general who has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine, said that Kyiv should accept that some territories may remain under Russian control, at least “temporarily.”

Paul predicts that the situation may drag on for years, and the end of the war will probably be somewhere in the middle, without either side being defeated.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing to hold the second Peace Summit, which will include the release of prisoners, restoration of territorial integrity

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
petr-pavelPetr Pavel
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
natoNATO
united-nationsUnited Nations
czech-republicCzech Republic
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising