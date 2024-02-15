The White House reassures lawmakers and the public about the "serious threat to national security" announced the day before

The White House is trying to reassure the American public after a key lawmaker expressed concern about a "serious threat to national security." Jake Sullivan, the White House adviser in charge of national security, assured that the President will take care of the safety of the American people. His words were reported by the Voice of America , UNN and UNN.

I am confident that President Biden is planning to ensure the security of the American people for the future with his decisions... We are convinced that we are able to protect the national security of the United States. - said White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Details

As he had done the night before, Sullivan added that he was surprised by Turner's public statement about threats to national security, as this was the subject of a secret briefing to be held today.

Sullivan also defended the decision not to make threat intelligence public, citing both concerns about protecting U.S. "sources and methods" and the President's willingness to declassify intelligence in the past.

You certainly won't see any reluctance to do that if it's in the interest of our national security. This administration has gone further and handled declassification of intelligence in the national interest of the United States more creatively, more strategically than any administration in history. - Sullivan promised.

Context

Earlier UNN wrote that the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Mike Turner, made an unusual statement. He warned members of Congress about an unspecified "serious threat to national security. However, there was no information about what exactly this threat was.

Subsequently, several media outlets cited U.S. officials as sayingthat the threat was related to new Russian space-based vehicles.

'Serious threat to US national security' posed by Russians and their operations in space - Reuters

A U.S. official familiar with the intelligence material told Voice of America on condition of anonymity that while the danger is significant, it is not imminent.

The described threat does not concern the deployed active potential... - said the official.

The White House also tried to downplay the concerns. Promising that lawmakers would be briefed on some of the details of the announced threat on Thursday.