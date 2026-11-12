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The Verkhovna Rada ratified Ukraine’s participation in the EU space programme

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 • 766 views

243 MPs supported Ukraine’s participation in Copernicus and the EU’s space situational awareness programme. Contributions will be suspended due to the war.

The Verkhovna Rada ratified Ukraine’s participation in the EU space programme

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified the agreement on our country's participation in the European Union's space program. 243 people's deputies voted "For" the relevant law, UNN reports.

Details

According to the explanatory note to Draft Law No. 0373, its purpose is to carry out the domestic procedures necessary for the Agreement between Ukraine, of the one part, and the European Union, of the other part, on Ukraine's participation in the "Copernicus" component and the "Space Weather Events" and "Near-Earth Objects" subcomponents of the "Space Situational Awareness" component of the Union Space Programme, concluded on April 9, 2025, in Brussels, to enter into force.

The draft law also states that Ukraine's participation in the "Copernicus" component and the "Space Weather Events" and "Near-Earth Objects" subcomponents of the Programme's "Space Situational Awareness" component entails the need, starting in 2025, for Ukraine to pay a financial contribution to the EU programme and to financially participate in covering the related management, implementation, and operational costs.

However, in view of the ongoing armed aggression by the russian federation against Ukraine and its resulting negative impact on economic activity and decline in state budget revenues, the Agreement contains a Protocol suspending Ukraine's payment of the financial contribution due to exceptional circumstances caused by the unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine, which refers to the Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between Ukraine, of the one part, and the European Union, of the other part, on suspending Ukraine's obligations to pay financial contributions in connection with agreements on accession to Union programmes from January 1, 2021 (for 2021–2027)

- the authors of the draft law state.

To remind you

The Verkhovna Rada supported the creation of the Space Forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 252 deputies voted "For."

The document provides for the development of space technologies to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. In particular, it concerns the creation of Ukraine's own early warning system for enemy missile launches and the development of means to counter such attacks.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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