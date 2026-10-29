The Verkhovna Rada has strengthened fire protection for critical enterprises

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a whole Draft Law No. 15102, which strengthens fire safety protection for critically important enterprises. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reports this, UNN informs.

Details

According to Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Bohdan Drapiatyi, the document provides for the possibility of receiving firefighting and rescue equipment from international partners for enterprises in the energy, oil and gas, chemical, and metallurgical industries, as well as the defense industry.

According to Bohdan Drapiatyi, enterprises will be able to receive assistance during martial law and for 12 months after its termination or cancellation. The equipment will be used for fire safety protection of facilities by units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

These legislative changes are of particular importance, as they create additional opportunities to strengthen fire safety protection at the relevant facilities - the deputy minister emphasized.

The law also defines requirements for the targeted use of humanitarian aid. The procedure for its receipt and distribution will be established by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Previously

On October 12, the Verkhovna Rada voted as a whole for a draft law on the safety and health of workers at work. The document is intended to regulate occupational safety issues in line with European approaches.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on workplace safety — what it provides for