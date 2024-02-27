The US will not send troops to Ukraine

The United States will not send troops to take part in hostilities in Ukraine. This was stated by National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson after French President Emmanuel Macron expressed the opinion that this option should not be ruled out. This was reported by Barron's, according to UNN.

Details

President Biden has made it clear that the United States will not send troops to fight in Ukraine Votsot said.

Biden believes that the "path to victory" is for Congress to approve blocking military aid "so that Ukrainian troops have the weapons and ammunition they need to defend themselves" against a Russian invasion, Watson added.

