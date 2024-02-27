The US will not send troops to Ukraine

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43944 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 173457 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101791 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 350038 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284737 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207749 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241365 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253992 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160129 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372698 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 141973 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 110790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104867 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96344 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 97642 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 173457 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 350038 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 237824 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284737 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 2518 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30292 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 48748 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36663 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 105778 views
The US will not send troops to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29511 views

The United States will not send troops to Ukraine, but will provide military assistance to help Ukrainian troops defend themselves against Russia.

The US will not send troops to Ukraine

The United States will not send troops to take part in hostilities in Ukraine. This was stated by National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson after French President Emmanuel Macron expressed the opinion that this option should not be ruled out. This was reported by Barron's, according to UNN.

Details

President Biden has made it clear that the United States will not send troops to fight in Ukraine

Votsot said.

Biden believes that the "path to victory" is for Congress to approve blocking military aid "so that Ukrainian troops have the weapons and ammunition they need to defend themselves" against a Russian invasion, Watson added.

US Treasury Secretary calls for finding a way to transfer Russian frozen assets to Ukraine27.02.24, 15:48 • 26203 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
United States Congress
United States National Security Council
Emmanuel Macron
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
