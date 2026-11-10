The US is ready to discuss a new security architecture for Europe with Russia - WP

$45.410.0950.820.17
ukenru
08:42 AM • 1344 views
Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia have begun in Abu Dhabi
07:41 AM • 13569 views
Ukrainian delegation has begun work in Abu Dhabi — who are the first meetings with
07:29 AM • 12528 views
The US asked Russia about security guarantees for Ukraine modeled on Article 5 of NATO — FT
07:00 AM • 11533 views
Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin anywhere, but not in Moscow — ambassador
06:40 AM • 12859 views
Rubio to meet with Sybiha amid talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
06:20 AM • 18529 views
Europe Is Learning to Wage War from Ukraine: How Ukrainian Experience Is Changing the Security Architecture
05:59 AM • 12829 views
Large-scale power outages in Donetsk and Luhansk after a drone attack; explosions were also heard in Crimea and Russia
05:36 AM • 14766 views
It has become known what time the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will begin in Abu Dhabi
05:33 AM • 11668 views
Ukraine does not expect a breakthrough in the first round of talks in Abu Dhabi but is pinning its hopes on the second round – Arahamia
04:16 AM • 14989 views
Ukraine plans to create its own satellite communications network costing hundreds of millions of euros, which will require more than 100 satellites
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Powerful tremors resembling an earthquake have been reported in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro and Vinnytsia; what is knownNovember 9, 10:51 PM • 21090 views
The United States has offered Ukraine security guarantees based on the NATO principle; what other agreements are being discussed with RussiaNovember 9, 11:16 PM • 15347 views
Russian generals have begun showing Putin fake victories in Ukraine, edited using AI – FTNovember 10, 12:16 AM • 11426 views
Penélope Cruz explained why she gave up life in the United States for Madrid and her familyNovember 10, 02:05 AM • 15292 views
Trump himself held the briefing due to the absence of the press secretary and clashed with journalists over PutinVideo03:05 AM • 14188 views
Publications
Europe Is Learning to Wage War from Ukraine: How Ukrainian Experience Is Changing the Security Architecture
Exclusive
06:20 AM • 18541 views
Minus $6.6 billion and a new wave of price hikes: how Russian attacks have hit Ukraine’s economyNovember 9, 04:19 PM • 37148 views
The Rules Committee returned three resolutions to cancel the budget conclusions: will this affect the 2027 State BudgetNovember 9, 03:25 PM • 38530 views
Business Calls on Law Enforcement to Stop Pressuring Companies: Can New Approaches Help Solve the Aircraft Leasing Problem?
Exclusive
November 9, 02:33 PM • 36645 views
IMF mission begins review of financing program: will Ukraine receive $1.67 billionNovember 9, 02:15 PM • 35699 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Robert De Niro’s former partner and "227" star Toukie Smith has died05:53 AM • 11018 views
The director of "Superman" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," James Gunn, is stepping down from leading DC Studios following a change in ownership of Warner Bros05:06 AM • 11194 views
Trump himself held the briefing due to the absence of the press secretary and clashed with journalists over PutinVideo03:05 AM • 14600 views
Penélope Cruz explained why she gave up life in the United States for Madrid and her familyNovember 10, 02:05 AM • 15683 views
Customers criticized Kim Kardashian's $148 advent calendar and are demanding their money backNovember 10, 01:05 AM • 11558 views
Actual
Financial Times
Technology
Il-78
Series
Film

The US is ready to discuss a new security architecture for Europe with Russia - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

The Trump administration is ready to discuss European security and guarantees for Ukraine with Russia in parallel with a peace agreement.

The US is ready to discuss a new security architecture for Europe with Russia - WP

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to discuss with Russia the future architecture of European security in parallel with agreements on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is reported by The Washington Post, UNN reports.

Details

This approach is causing concern in European countries. Moreover, European leaders have stated that they are ready to discuss broader issues with Moscow only after the war ends.

A U.S. representative said that the Trump administration is ready to offer "a security guarantee, similar to Article 5, to Ukraine." This refers to the principle that an attack on one NATO member is considered an attack on the entire alliance. At the same time, the United States is ready to discuss restrictions on Ukraine's ability to make independent decisions regarding its own armed forces.

Additionally

Russia believes that the main focus of the new peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, which will begin in Abu Dhabi later on Tuesday, November 10, will be an attempt "to develop the key elements of a new postwar security system for Europe."

We remind you

On November 10, the Ukrainian delegation began its work in Abu Dhabi, where trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will take place.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
US Elections
War in Ukraine
The Washington Post
NATO
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
Ukraine