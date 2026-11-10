The US is ready to discuss a new security architecture for Europe with Russia - WP

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to discuss with Russia the future architecture of European security in parallel with agreements on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is reported by The Washington Post, UNN reports.

Details

This approach is causing concern in European countries. Moreover, European leaders have stated that they are ready to discuss broader issues with Moscow only after the war ends.

A U.S. representative said that the Trump administration is ready to offer "a security guarantee, similar to Article 5, to Ukraine." This refers to the principle that an attack on one NATO member is considered an attack on the entire alliance. At the same time, the United States is ready to discuss restrictions on Ukraine's ability to make independent decisions regarding its own armed forces.

Additionally

Russia believes that the main focus of the new peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, which will begin in Abu Dhabi later on Tuesday, November 10, will be an attempt "to develop the key elements of a new postwar security system for Europe."

We remind you

On November 10, the Ukrainian delegation began its work in Abu Dhabi, where trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will take place.