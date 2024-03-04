The USA extended sanctions against the russian federation for a year due to the annexation of Crimea and the war in Donbas

Today, on March 4, US President Joe Biden signed a decree extending sanctions against russia imposed back in 2014 after russia's aggression against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the White House.

According to the decree , Biden extended the state of emergency introduced in 2014 and related sanctions restrictions against russia for one year.

US considers imposing sanctions on Chinese companies that help Russia in the war

It is noted that the state of emergency in connection with the situation in Ukraine was introduced on March 6, 2014, by a decree of the then US President Barack Obama.

Since then, it has been extended several times, including on February 21, 2022, after russia recognized the legal personality of the L/DPR terrorist entities.

In addition, in December 2014 and September 2018, the US presidents introduced additional sanctions measures.

The actions and policies described in these orders continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States (...) I am therefore extending the national emergency for 1 year - the US president's decree says.

