US and Russia may block negotiations on restrictions on autonomous weapons - report

The leading arms producers, the United States and Russia, appear intent on opposing an attempt this week at a global meeting in Geneva to begin negotiations on legally binding rules for autonomous weapons. Diplomats and human rights groups say the negotiations will be difficult. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

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The development of artificial intelligence has accelerated the development of drones, robots, tanks, submarines and other military equipment capable of killing without human involvement. Semi-autonomous weapons using AI have already been used in Ukraine, Sudan and the Middle East, the publication writes, pointing to ethical concerns.

At a UN-sponsored meeting beginning on Monday, November 16, a decision is to be made on starting negotiations on a legally binding agreement on prohibitions and rules regarding lethal autonomous weapons systems (LAWS).

However, although most of the 128 states parties to the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons support this, leading military powers, including the United States, Russia and Israel, oppose it, arguing that existing humanitarian law is sufficient, the publication notes.

Leaders of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as the Pope, have warned of the dangers associated with autonomous weapons and supported regulation.

Pope Francis delivers speech on AI at G7 summit and opposes lethal autonomous weapons

"Machines should never be allowed to decide who lives and who dies on the battlefield, but this is a dystopian reality that is rapidly approaching," said Verity Coyle of Human Rights Watch, which is calling on the Conference to take decisive action.

Two diplomats told Reuters that the discussions appear likely to be difficult. But states may be able to bridge differences and reach a compromise agreement by the end of the week, they said. All options are being considered, from legally binding to non-legally binding, as well as a hybrid agreement including both elements, one of the diplomats added.

Activists argue that autonomous weapons systems may behave unpredictably, increasing the risk of fatal errors.

The United States, meanwhile, reportedly favors guiding principles rather than binding rules on autonomous weapons systems, arguing that international law already provides a framework for regulating military actions. It has proposed a five-year mandate for negotiations on a non-binding agreement.

The Red Cross says that humanitarian law does not sufficiently address the specific risks associated with autonomous weapons.

Russia has not publicly stated its position ahead of the start of the negotiations, but has previously resisted proposals for a legally binding agreement. It plans to block the EU, an observer at the negotiations, from speaking, a senior Western diplomat told Reuters.

Anna Hehir, head of military AI governance at the Future of Life Institute, a US nonprofit organization focused on reducing risks associated with advanced technologies, including AI, told Reuters that the United States and Russia are likely to try to water down any outcome, as they did in September with the text on autonomous weapons and their potential dangers.

The head of this week's negotiations has proposed a two-year mandate to negotiate a legally binding protocol.

The United Kingdom, Germany and France are proposing negotiations on an instrument that leaves open the question of whether it will be legally binding or not, Coyle told Reuters.

UN and ICRC called for restrictions on autonomous weapons