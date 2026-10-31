The strike on Kharkiv damaged 10 buildings and injured three people

Three people were injured as a result of an enemy strike on Kharkiv on the night of Saturday, October 31. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, 10 residential buildings were damaged.

Meanwhile, the Air Force warns of the threat of an attack by jet-powered UAVs on Kharkiv.

We remind you

On the night of Saturday, October 31, the enemy attacked Kharkiv. As Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported, a jet-powered "Shahed" struck in the Osnovianskyi district. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.

Russia struck shopping center in Kharkiv with jet-powered drone