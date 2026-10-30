Russia struck shopping center in Kharkiv with jet-powered drone
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of October 30, the Russians attacked a shopping center in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi District. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.
Russia struck a shopping center in Kharkiv on the morning of October 30. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, and the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, on social media, UNN writes.
Updated as of 10:30
An enemy drone strike was recorded in the Kyivskyi district. We are determining the consequences. According to preliminary information, the "hit" was on a shopping center
Terekhov clarified that "the enemy struck the Kyivskyi district with rocket-powered UAVs."
"According to updated information, the strike hit one of the shopping centers. There is a fire at the site of the strike," Terekhov stated.
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Four women—aged 54, 41, 39, and 54—were injured in the Kyivskyi district as a result of the enemy strike. Medics provided all the necessary assistance