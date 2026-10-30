Russia struck shopping center in Kharkiv with jet-powered drone

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Russia struck a shopping center in Kharkiv on the morning of October 30. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, and the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, on social media, UNN writes.

Updated as of 10:30

An enemy drone strike was recorded in the Kyivskyi district. We are determining the consequences. According to preliminary information, the "hit" was on a shopping center - Syniehubov reported.

Terekhov clarified that "the enemy struck the Kyivskyi district with rocket-powered UAVs."

"According to updated information, the strike hit one of the shopping centers. There is a fire at the site of the strike," Terekhov stated.

Russians destroyed the last "Epicentr" in Kharkiv — mayor