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Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

In the Kyiv region, the protection of critical infrastructure, in particular 110 kV substations, was inspected. Over two weeks, the pace of work increased more than threefold.

In the Kyiv region, the protection of critical infrastructure, including substations, is being accelerated - Ministry of Infrastructure

In the Kyiv region, with the participation of Ruslan Oliynyk, Deputy Minister for Reconstruction, Transport and Infrastructure of Ukraine, the pace of work to protect critical infrastructure facilities, including 110 kV substations, was inspected. UNN reports this, citing the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Details

During the field visit, Ruslan Oliynyk met with contractors and representatives of relevant services. The parties discussed the progress of the work, problematic issues and completion deadlines. At some facilities, additional contractors were brought in to reinforce the teams and accelerate the completion of tasks.

The pace of work, according to reports, "increased more than threefold" over the past two weeks. 

The Kyiv region is the capital region, so protecting its critical infrastructure is of particular importance. I continue to personally monitor the progress of the work so that the measures to strengthen the protection of the facilities can be completed within the established deadlines and ensure their readiness for the winter period amid the war

- Ruslan Oliynyk said following the working trip.

A working group headed by Ruslan Oliynyk oversees the progress of the work, compliance with schedules and cooperation among all parties involved. Coordination is carried out jointly with the Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, relevant services and contractors.

The responsible services report on the status of implementation of the measures and the current situation at the facilities. This makes it possible to respond promptly to problematic issues and take measures to meet the established deadlines.

"The work is ongoing. The priority remains the timely completion of measures to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure and ensure the facilities' readiness for the winter period under martial law," the ministry emphasized.

28 substations and energy facilities hit after a new wave of Russian attacks — Zelenskyy19.10.26, 16:25 • 15687 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomyKyiv region
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