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The SBI exposed a scheme for the illegal removal of military personnel from a training center in Rivne region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1496 views

A civilian organized the removal of deserters from Rivne region for a monetary reward. The organizer and two servicemen face up to 12 years in prison.

The SBI exposed a scheme for the illegal removal of military personnel from a training center in Rivne region
Photo: State Bureau of Investigation

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation exposed and blocked a channel for the illegal removal of servicemen from a training center in Rivne region. The organizer and two servicemen who used his services have been detained. This was reported by the SBI, according to UNN.

Details

The agency emphasizes that countering crimes that undermine mobilization and combat readiness of the Defense Forces is a constant focus.

According to the investigation, a civilian man, through acquaintances and relatives, found servicemen who wanted to leave the service. He instructed them on how and when to leave the territory of the training center, after which he picked them up by car and took them to a designated place.

The cost of such "services" was at least 5,000 euros per person. The organizer received the money in advance from the relatives of the servicemen.

According to operational information, the scheme had been operating since the end of 2025.

Law enforcement officers detained the organizer on the night of March 18, 2026, during another attempt to remove a serviceman from the training center. Another serviceman who had previously used this scheme was identified and found at his place of residence.

Currently, law enforcement officers are checking the possible involvement of training center officials in organizing the scheme.

Two servicemen have been notified of suspicion of desertion under martial law, and the civilian has been notified of suspicion of organizing this crime.

The sanctions of the relevant articles provide for up to 12 years of imprisonment.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Rivne Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western region.

Recall

In the case of the shooting of patrol police officers in Odesa and the subsequent death of the attacker during detention, two criminal proceedings have been opened, and two patrol officers received gunshot wounds and are in extremely serious condition.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
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Rivne Oblast
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