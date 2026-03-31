The Prosecutor General's Office announced a new suspicion against Russian singer Mykola Baskov

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General have announced a new suspicion against Russian citizen Mykola Baskov, an pop and opera singer, who is suspected of systematically supporting armed aggression against Ukraine. The corresponding suspicion has been published on the website of the Office of the Prosecutor General, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, since 2014, he openly supported the occupation of Ukrainian territories, and after the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, he intensified his participation in propaganda in favor of the Russian authorities and army.

Context

The first suspicion within the framework of criminal proceedings was reported to Baskov in March 2022. Charges were brought under Part 2 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - public calls for the commission of intentional actions aimed at changing the borders of the territory and the state border of Ukraine in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine, committed by prior conspiracy of persons, combined with inciting national enmity.

New suspicion

Today, the Office of the Prosecutor General published a new suspicion against the Russian singer. The document refers to the financing of actions aimed at changing the state border, public calls for aggressive war, and the dissemination of materials justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, Baskov regularly disseminated propaganda messages on Russian TV channels, social networks, during concerts and interviews. In his public speeches, he justified the aggression of the Russian Federation, promoted narratives about the "legitimacy" of the invasion and the need to change Ukraine's borders.

It was also established that the artist made statements with hostile rhetoric towards Ukraine and disseminated manipulative claims about the historical belonging of Ukrainian territories.

In addition, according to the investigation, Baskov stated his intention to financially support Russian military personnel and subsequently implemented this by transferring significant sums of money to them.

The pre-trial investigation was carried out by SBU investigators with the operational support of relevant units. The sanctions of the articles under which Baskov is charged provide for long prison terms.

The Office of the Prosecutor General notes that they continue to document crimes related to war propaganda and informational support for the aggressor state.

Recall

Dmitry Pevtsov, actor and State Duma deputy of the Russian Federation, was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison in Ukraine. He was found guilty under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including war propaganda and encroachment on territorial integrity.