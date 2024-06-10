ukenru
The president of the European Commission seeks a "pro-European and pro-Ukrainian" majority in the EU Parliament

The president of the European Commission seeks a "pro-European and pro-Ukrainian" majority in the EU Parliament

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27498 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is seeking to form a" pro-European and pro-Ukrainian " majority in the new European Parliament to support a strong Europe.

The president of the European Commission wants to create a "pro-European and pro-Ukrainian" parliament of the European Union. This is reported by the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, reports UNN.

Details

During a meeting with journalists, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed the importance of forming a broad coalition to support a strong Europe, because, according to her, the new majority in the EU Parliament should be "pro-European and pro-Ukrainian".

I have always said that I want to create a broad majority for a strong Europe. In my first mandate, I also demonstrated what a strong Europe can achieve. My goal is to continue this path with those who are pro-European, pro-Ukrainian, for the rule of law, and from tomorrow this work begins again

- declared Ursula von der Leyen.

The politician also noted the successful election campaign, during which she visited 17 countries and 31 cities in Europe, and saw "great confidence and trust in the European Union" among citizens.

Ursula von der Leyen also noted that after the election, it became clear that the majority of citizens supported a strong Europe, but at the same time, the extreme left and right also received support, which places great responsibility on parties at the center of the political spectrum.

European People's party leads in European Parliament elections10.06.24, 04:35 • 28879 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen

