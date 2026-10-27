The President of Romania accused Russia of sabotage on the country's territory

Romanian President Nicușor Dan condemned Russia’s involvement in acts of sabotage on the country’s territory. In particular, this concerns the fire at the Carfil weapons factory in the city of Brașov on September 14. He reported this on the social network "X," UNN reports.

Details

I categorically condemn any involvement of the Russian Federation in acts of sabotage on the territory of Romania. Such actions are unacceptable and constitute a serious violation of our country’s sovereignty and security. No foreign country has the right to act in this manner on the territory of Romania or other European states - the Romanian president said in a post.

He added that for many years Russia had been using a diverse arsenal of means to weaken European democracies. These include attempts to influence electoral processes, disinformation campaigns, information warfare, cyberattacks, and acts of sabotage

All of this is part of the hybrid war that Russia is waging against Europe. In recent weeks, the Russian Federation has moved to a new level of escalation and provocation against civilian maritime transport in the Black Sea - Nicușor Dan noted.

He also emphasized that these incidents could not be viewed as separate, unrelated events.

We must not deceive ourselves about the nature of this threat. Hybrid warfare has been waged for years, in various forms, with the same goal—to weaken European states from within and undermine solidarity among them. The intensification of these actions requires heightened vigilance and continuous risk assessment. The Romanian state will act decisively to prevent similar incidents, identify those responsible, and protect the country’s citizens and critical infrastructure. At the same time, we will continue to cooperate closely with our allies in NATO and partners in the European Union - the Romanian president concluded.

We remind you

Romania’s intelligence services uncovered a Russian sabotage network involved in the fire at the Carfil weapons factory in the city of Brașov. They may have had other targets in Romania and neighboring countries.