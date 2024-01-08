The power system is operating stably, the morning attack of the Russian Federation did not cause any serious consequences - Ukrenergo

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104258 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114090 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144532 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140822 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177963 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172314 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285271 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178310 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167318 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148902 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 37377 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 40824 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 51449 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 71687 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 38134 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 104258 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285271 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252415 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237472 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262636 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 71687 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144532 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107629 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107580 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123637 views
The power system is operating stably, the morning attack of the Russian Federation did not cause any serious consequences - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38657 views

Ukraine's power grid remains stable after the recent shelling, with only weather-related interruptions. Citizens are asked to save electricity.

Ukraine's power system is now operating stably. The enemy's morning combined attack,  using  shaheds and missiles, did not have any serious consequences.  However, there are complications in a number of regions due to bad weather. Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, said this on the air of the national telethon, UNN reports.

"The power system is operating stably. This morning's combined attack did not have any severe consequences, so we can say that there are no terrible, catastrophic results. Rather, there are complications related to the weather in a number of regions. Due to frost, ice sticking to the wires, strong winds, there were gusts of wind on power lines in a number of regions, including the south. This led to power outages in a number of settlements," said Kudrytsky.

READ MORE: Almost 400 settlements are without electricity due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

According to him, specialists from the power company are working to restore power to consumers.

The CEO of Ukrenergo also emphasized that the situation in the power system is under control, there is a certain safety margin. But, unfortunately, it is not as large as we would like, so power engineers continue to urge citizens to conserve electricity in the next few days to help the power system.

 "Electricity savings by citizens have a certain positive impact on the operation of the power system. We estimate it as equivalent to the operation of 2-3 standard thermal generation units, which is about 200-400 megawatts. This is quite a lot for us. The deficits that we talk about from time to time often amount to several hundred megawatts of power. That's why the savings help a lot, it would be much harder without them," explained Kudrytskyi.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising