The power system is operating stably, the morning attack of the Russian Federation did not cause any serious consequences - Ukrenergo

Ukraine's power system is now operating stably. The enemy's morning combined attack, using shaheds and missiles, did not have any serious consequences. However, there are complications in a number of regions due to bad weather. Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, said this on the air of the national telethon, UNN reports.

"The power system is operating stably. This morning's combined attack did not have any severe consequences, so we can say that there are no terrible, catastrophic results. Rather, there are complications related to the weather in a number of regions. Due to frost, ice sticking to the wires, strong winds, there were gusts of wind on power lines in a number of regions, including the south. This led to power outages in a number of settlements," said Kudrytsky.

According to him, specialists from the power company are working to restore power to consumers.

The CEO of Ukrenergo also emphasized that the situation in the power system is under control, there is a certain safety margin. But, unfortunately, it is not as large as we would like, so power engineers continue to urge citizens to conserve electricity in the next few days to help the power system.

"Electricity savings by citizens have a certain positive impact on the operation of the power system. We estimate it as equivalent to the operation of 2-3 standard thermal generation units, which is about 200-400 megawatts. This is quite a lot for us. The deficits that we talk about from time to time often amount to several hundred megawatts of power. That's why the savings help a lot, it would be much harder without them," explained Kudrytskyi.