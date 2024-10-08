The oldest man with premature aging syndrome dies

The oldest man with premature aging syndrome, Sammy Basso, has died in Italy. This is reported by the Italian Association of Progeria, UNN reports.

Details

In Italy, Sammy Basso, the oldest known man with premature aging syndrome, died at the age of 28.

Sammy was born in 1995 in Scio in northern Italy. At the age of two, he was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, a rare disease that affects only 1 in 20 million people.

Since the age of 10, Basso has been actively involved in educating people about the disease, founding an association that researches and raises funds to support scientists studying progeria. He also became the subject of a National Geographic documentary in which he talked about his journey across the United States.

