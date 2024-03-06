$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The movement is free, but recently there has been an increase in queues: Demchenko on the situation on the border with Slovakia, Hungary and Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136350 views

Although traffic on Ukraine's borders with Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania is free, there has been an increase in queues recently as drivers look for alternative routes due to the blockade on the border with Poland.

The movement is free, but recently there has been an increase in queues: Demchenko on the situation on the border with Slovakia, Hungary and Romania

On the border with Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania, traffic is free for vehicles, but there has been an increase in queues recently as drivers and carriers look for alternative routes to cross the border due to the blockage of traffic on the border with Poland.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said this in a commentary to UNN .

Details

There are no blockages anywhere. The traffic is free, but recently we have seen an increase in queues opposite our Uzhhorod checkpoint in Slovakia. As of this morning, there are 600 trucks there. In Hungary, there are about 1050 trucks in front of the Tisa checkpoint and 400 trucks in Romania in front of the Dyakove checkpoint

- Demchenko said.

He noted that this is due to the fact that drivers and carriers are looking for alternative routes to cross the border, which is why demand is increasing in these areas, as there is a blockade on the border with Poland.

Recall

Polish farmers continue to block traffic for trucks at six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. About 2,300 trucks are waiting in lines to enter Ukraine. Farmers have begun to allow trucks to cross into Ukraine through the Shehyni checkpoint, but crossing rates are very low. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Romania
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Uzhhorod
Poland
