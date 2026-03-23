The most important thing is that he is in Ukraine - Zelenskyy on his son's desire to become a soldier at the beginning of the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on his 13-year-old son's desire to become a soldier at the beginning of the war, noting that "it's his choice," adding that the most important thing is for him to be in Ukraine. Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with the BBC, as reported by UNN.

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The journalist recalled the words of First Lady Olena Zelenska, who said that their son wanted to become a soldier at the beginning of the war. The correspondent asked the President how he felt about this, to which Zelenskyy replied: "It is exclusively his choice – who to be. For me, the most important thing is for him to be in Ukraine."

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