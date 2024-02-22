$41.340.03
"The more crazy statements we hear from Moscow, the greater our strength should be." Zelensky speaks about new sanctions packages against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30021 views

Zelenskyy called for further increasing sanctions pressure on Russia to force it to become more rational and lose the war, while announcing new defense support packages from Denmark, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand.

"The more crazy statements we hear from Moscow, the greater our strength should be." Zelensky speaks about new sanctions packages against Russia

In his evening video address to Ukrainians, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about new sanctions against Russia and called for further increasing sanctions pressure on the aggressor state to bring it back to a state of "at least partial sobriety." The Ukrainian head of state also insists that "Russian madness must lose this war," UNN quotes the President as saying .

The more crazy statements we hear from Moscow, the greater our strength must be. Only the strength of our defense of life, our ability to achieve our own goals, can bring Russia back to a state of at least partial sobriety. Russian madness must lose this war. We will do everything for this.

- The President said. 

Details

The Ukrainian President also said that on January 22, several countries approved support packages for Ukraine.

In particular, Denmark has announced its 15th defense package for Ukrainians. As part of this package, our soldiers will receive ammunition and drones to strengthen the Ukrainian army.

Ammunition and air defense: Denmark announces new aid package for Ukraine22.02.24, 14:38 • 23733 views

Zelenskyy noted that the United Kingdom has also announced the preparation of a new package. It is expected to add strength to repel Russian attacks.

Shapps reacted to a Sky News investigation that proved that British defense companies sell components to Russia in violation of sanctions22.02.24, 21:38 • 33696 views

Today we also received a package from New Zealand that will strengthen Ukrainian logistics, intelligence and communications. In addition, New Zealand has promised support in training our soldiers.

Optional

On the same day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone with President of the European Council Charles Michel. They discussed sanctions against Russia, the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border, and preparations for the 25th anniversary Ukraine-EU summit

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
European Council
New Zealand
European Union
Charles Michel
Denmark
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
