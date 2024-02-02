"The main thing is that everything should be fair." Danilov comments on new draft law on mobilization

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101869 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128643 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129814 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171320 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169269 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275508 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177826 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167007 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148716 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244234 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101543 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85220 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81820 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94175 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34688 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275510 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244235 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229450 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254902 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240799 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3003 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128647 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103687 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103818 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120125 views
Actual
"The main thing is that everything should be fair." Danilov comments on new draft law on mobilization

"The main thing is that everything should be fair." Danilov comments on new draft law on mobilization

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27667 views

The NSDC Secretary emphasized that the new draft law on mobilization in Ukraine should ensure fairness for all citizens, and that everyone has a duty to contribute to the defense of the state.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that the priority in the new draft law on mobilization should be justice for all Ukrainians. Danilov said this in a commentary to Ukrainian Radio, reports UNN.

Details 

According to the NSDC Secretary, everyone should be involved and work for Ukraine's victory.

The main thing is that everything should be fair. The word "justice" is used by our president in relation to this draft law (on mobilization - ed.) as a key guideline in this matter. Everything must be fair

- Danilov emphasized.

At the same time, he said that the defense of the state is the duty of all citizens of our country, which is spelled out in the Constitution.

I want everyone to understand that the war is not only on the front line, the war is going on throughout our country

- emphasized the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted a mobilization bill to the Verkhovna Rada: a detailed analysis31.01.24, 08:15 • 114961 view

Addendum

At the same time, Danilov did not comment on the provision on judicial sanctions against tax evaders. According to him, there is currently no law, only a draft, so it is too early to discuss certain norms. 

Today, it is a draft law that members of the Verkhovna Rada can adopt in one version or another. It is already the right of MPs to vote for this provision or to change or edit it in some way. When there is a law, then we will be able to finally consider this issue (of sanctions against tax evaders - ed.)

- said the NSDC Secretary.

He also said that the draft law itself had been discussed at a meeting of the Stavka on several occasions. In addition, various consultations were held, including with the military.

Consultations were held with all participants in the process, including the military. The previous version was repeatedly discussed at the meeting of the Chiefs of Staff, but the final version was finalized by the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Defense, respectively

- Oleksiy Danilov said. 

More fair to all segments of the population: the OP responded to the new text of the law on mobilization31.01.24, 21:20 • 52583 views

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has resubmitted to the Parliament a draft law on amendments regarding military service, mobilization and military registration.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
oleksii-danylovAlexey Danilov
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising