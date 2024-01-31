More fair to all segments of the population: the OP responded to the new text of the law on mobilization

The new version of the draft law on mobilization will allow for a more fair approach to all segments of the population. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, on the air of "We are Ukraine," UNN reports.

"What is important is that such issues are discussed there. To summarize, this is a question of justice. These are issues of demobilization, manning, rotation, training. And, accordingly, a fair distribution of the workload - someone works, someone fights," Podolyak said.

At the same time, he emphasized that mobilization activities are still ongoing, as the old law on mobilization is still in effect.

"Today we see that certain mobilization processes continue. That is, the old law on mobilization is still in force, which clearly sets out the necessary parameters. But the new law will allow for a more fair approach to all segments of the population. And thus, it will clearly define what we can expect, how trainings will be held, how people will be selected for certain units, how rotations will take place, what will be guaranteed socially and how we will finance all this, given that the war is long," said the advisor to the head of the Presidential Administration.

The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted an updated draft law on mobilization to the Rada