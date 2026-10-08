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The lights went out in the Verkhovna Rada's committees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

The lights went out in the Rada's committees on Lypska Street. In Kyiv, the metro and public transport were partially halted due to a voltage drop.

The lights went out in the Verkhovna Rada's committees

The lights were switched off in the Verkhovna Rada committees located on Lypska Street. MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this, according to UNN.

The lights were also switched off in the Rada (at least on Lypska Street, in the Committee on Energy and the Committee on Tax Policy). Considering that the committee building was once part of a hotel, these long, dark corridors somewhat resemble Silent Hill…. especially with a flashlight 

- the MP wrote.

We would add

As reported by UNN, the metro in Kyiv suspended its operations due to a drop in voltage.

As of 18:39, it is known that train service on the "blue" and "green" metro lines is gradually being restored with longer intervals. Train service on the "red" line is currently suspended.

In addition, due to a drop in voltage in the power system, part of Kyiv's public transport service has been temporarily suspended.

Operational duplication of the Borshchahivska express tram line by buses is being arranged to transport passengers.

Antonina Tumanova

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Electricity outage schedules
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