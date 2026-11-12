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The leaders of Britain, France and Germany will join talks between Zelenskyy and U.S. representatives — media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Talks between Zelenskyy, Witkoff, Kushner and representatives of European countries will take place in Dublin. Territories remain the key point of contention.

The leaders of Britain, France and Germany will join talks between Zelenskyy and U.S. representatives — media
Illustrative photo

Representatives of European countries — including Germany, France and the United Kingdom — will take part in talks scheduled for Thursday evening in Dublin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will also participate. This was reported by AFP, citing a European diplomatic source, according to UNN.

According to the source, these three countries (and possibly others) will be represented by advisers or diplomats.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s representatives are arriving in Dublin from moscow, where they were received by russian president vladimir putin, who nevertheless once again took an unyielding position.

Putin was alarmed by Zelenskyy and his "greetings" to Trump — what the Russian dictator discussed with Witkoff and Kushner12.11.26, 19:11 • 1974 views

Update

Kushner and Witkoff were scheduled to meet with kremlin head vladimir putin on November 12. They then planned to travel to Dublin, where they were to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The meetings will take place after trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11.

Following the talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukrainian delegation representative David Arakhamia said that there was a "good momentum" to reach an agreement by the New Year. And head of the russian delegation vladimir medinsky said that the parties had "come closer to peace". 

The envoys want to "try to make more progress on some of the issues that we discussed, because we see some openings and opportunities there," Kushner told reporters on Wednesday, November 11, as reported by Bloomberg. Territorial issues remain the most difficult part of the negotiations, although the parties had agreed on a substantial prisoner exchange, he said.

The envoys will travel to Dublin to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "to have a conversation with him and discuss in greater depth some of the ideas that we proposed here today (November 11)," Kushner said.

Antonina Tumanova

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