The kremlin refused to comment on statements about the liquidation of the Caesar Kunikov ship by Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the information about the liquidation of the russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov, which was sunk by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was reported by russian media with reference to Peskov's briefing, UNN reports .

Details

In response to a question from journalists about the possible loss of the Caesar Kunikov, Peskov said that this question was under the jurisdiction of the russian Defense Ministry, so he would not answer it.

Destruction of the Russian ship "Caesar Kunikov": preliminary, most of the crew was killed - DIU

This is directly related to the course of the SDO. Accordingly, this is the sole prerogative of the Ministry of Defense. I suggest you rely on the statements of our military colleagues. I cannot tell you anything about this - said a Kremlin spokesman.

At the same time, the russian Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the loss of the VDK. In the morning report, the propagandists only announced the successful elimination of six flying drones over the Black Sea.

Addendum

Intercepted radio conversations of the russian military from the site of the ship's sinking show that the occupiers confirm the destruction of the large landing ship Caesar Kunikov. This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine destroyed the russian large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov in Crimea on the night of Wednesday, February 14.

After the Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, sank the russian landing ship Caesar Unikov in Crimea, enemy helicopters flew over the sea.

The GRU shows the destruction of the Russian ship Caesar Kunikov