The kremlin refused to comment on statements about the liquidation of the Caesar Kunikov ship by Ukraine

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101859 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128628 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129805 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171312 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169266 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275501 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177826 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167007 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148716 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244229 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101539 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85135 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81772 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94098 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34597 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275501 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244229 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229444 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254895 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240790 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 2879 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128628 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103680 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103812 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120119 views
The kremlin refused to comment on statements about the liquidation of the Caesar Kunikov ship by Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23770 views

The Kremlin spokesperson refused to comment on reports that Ukrainian forces had sunk the russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov, referring the question to the russian Defense Ministry.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the information about the liquidation of the russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov, which was sunk by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was reported by russian media with reference to Peskov's briefing, UNN reports .

Details 

In response to a question from journalists about the possible loss of the Caesar Kunikov, Peskov said that this question was under the jurisdiction of the russian Defense Ministry, so he  would not answer it.

Destruction of the Russian ship "Caesar Kunikov": preliminary, most of the crew was killed - DIU14.02.24, 13:13 • 22308 views

This is directly related to the course of the SDO. Accordingly, this is the sole prerogative of the Ministry of Defense. I suggest you rely on the statements of our military colleagues. I cannot tell you anything about this

- said a Kremlin spokesman.

At the same time, the russian Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the loss of the VDK. In the morning report, the propagandists only announced the successful elimination of six flying drones over the Black Sea. 

Addendum

Intercepted radio conversations of the russian military from the site of the ship's sinking show that the occupiers confirm the destruction of the large landing ship Caesar Kunikov. This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine destroyed the russian large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov in Crimea on the night of Wednesday, February 14.

After the Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, sank the russian landing ship Caesar Unikov in Crimea, enemy helicopters flew over the sea.

The GRU shows the destruction of the Russian ship Caesar Kunikov14.02.24, 10:09 • 26551 view

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

