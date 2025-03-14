The Kremlin is creating informational conditions to justify future aggression against NATO member states - ISW
Kyiv • UNN
The Kremlin is using the same narratives as to justify the invasion of Ukraine to create conditions for aggression against NATO countries. The narratives are adapted to the tension between Western states.
The Russian leadership uses narratives similar to those the Kremlin used to justify its invasion of Ukraine to create information conditions to justify future aggression against NATO member states. This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that Russian dictator Putin's aide, former Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, said in an interview with a Russian publication that NATO "traditionally" uses threats as the main tool in interstate relations and that the "European wing" of NATO continues its policy of "blocking" Russia in the Baltic region.
The Kremlin used similar false narratives about the Ukrainian government's discrimination against Russian-speaking minorities in Ukraine and the military threats that Ukraine allegedly poses to Russia to justify Moscow's invasion of Ukraine
They also point out that Patrushev's claim that the UK is "organizing" allegedly threatening behavior by Finland and the Baltic states is likely part of the Kremlin's ongoing efforts to drive a wedge between the United States and Europe and weaken NATO.
"It appears that the Kremlin is using the same general narrative it used against Ukraine and other former Soviet states, but is adjusting its narratives to exploit any tensions between Western powers," the analysts summarize.
Context
Russian dictator Putin agreed to a ceasefire, but put forward conditions that give Russia an advantage and allow it to resume hostilities. ISW experts believe that this indicates that the Russian dictator is not inclined to establish peace.
