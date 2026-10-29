Kremlin has come up with new conditions for a new round of peace talks

$45.590.0150.770.09
ukenru
06:19 AM • 13846 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones; 75% of the jet-powered drones destroyed
05:58 AM • 15038 views
Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine: explosions in Kharkiv, strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, and one person killed in Rivne regionPhoto
05:16 AM • 14203 views
Another restless night in Russia: where explosions were heard and air raid alerts were announced
04:17 AM • 16082 views
Turkey is ready to facilitate a diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine – Erdoğan spoke with Trump
03:16 AM • 16326 views
Ukrainian military personnel received six-seat ATC BOLT 1000 buggies worth 625,000 hryvnias — what their advantage is
October 29, 02:15 AM • 15015 views
Zelenskyy for the first time allowed for discussions on security guarantees for Russia after the end of the war – FT
October 29, 01:37 AM • 13894 views
The manufacturer of Ruta missiles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine has agreed to cooperate with Helsing, while the joint project with Rheinmetall has been called into question
October 29, 12:38 AM • 13758 views
Unknown individuals are attempting to obtain information about Ukraine’s international negotiations in Rustem Umerov’s name
October 28, 11:55 PM • 12675 views
Hackers breached Moldova’s government systems and stole the data of nearly a third of the country’s population
October 28, 11:16 PM • 12179 views
Trump’s deal with putin on the supply of Russian diesel did not help lower fuel prices in the US – WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
1.7m/s
85%
758mm
Popular news
Police have completed the investigation into Hayden Panettiere’s death and named the official causeOctober 28, 11:05 PM • 14301 views
36 countries have officially confirmed their participation in Eurovision 2027, including Ukraine, while Canada will make its debut in the competitionOctober 29, 12:06 AM • 13410 views
The UK's first smart screwdriver with artificial intelligence, which selects the attachments itself, has been createdVideoOctober 29, 01:05 AM • 12997 views
Kim Kardashian revealed her father's last words before his death, in which he predicted her future successOctober 29, 02:06 AM • 11585 views
Demi Lovato revealed how she rekindled her friendship with Selena Gomez after years of estrangement03:07 AM • 9428 views
Publications
Where to place a money tree to attract prosperity: folk beliefs and care tips07:00 AM • 6924 views
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?October 28, 06:10 PM • 33800 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 47204 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penaltiesOctober 28, 01:32 PM • 40022 views
The 82nd anniversary of the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers from Ukraine: history, cost, and the present dayOctober 28, 12:10 PM • 46586 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Melania Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Iran
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Frontrunner has emerged for the role of the new James Bond06:28 AM • 6336 views
A mysterious tomb more than 4,000 years old with two stone “antennas” has been found in the Sahara05:05 AM • 8990 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed that she secretly argues with strangers on TikTok from an anonymous account04:06 AM • 8684 views
Demi Lovato revealed how she rekindled her friendship with Selena Gomez after years of estrangement03:07 AM • 9884 views
A unique Maserati GranTurismo with a copper body and unusual doors has been unveiled in Italy02:45 AM • 8312 views
Actual
Starlink
Social network
Financial Times
Film
Technology

Kremlin has come up with new conditions for a new round of peace talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2242 views

Yury Ushakov said that there is no specific date for the next round of talks. He also denied that Europe’s participation had been discussed.

Kremlin has come up with new conditions for a new round of peace talks

Kremlin foreign policy representative Yuri Ushakov expressed doubt as to whether the next round of trilateral talks on resolving the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine would take place next month as planned. Reuters reports this, UNN writes.

Details

Ushakov, quoted by Russian news agencies, said that Moscow had not yet proposed a specific date for the talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he hoped the meeting would be held in Abu Dhabi between November 6 and 10.

Zelenskyy expects the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi to take place by November 1028.10.26, 17:40 • 5026 views

"This will also depend on the situation on the battlefield and the situation in general. You can see the situation in the Middle East now. It simply does not allow us to hold it in the near future. That is my assumption," Ushakov told reporters, as reported, referring to the regional consequences of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

The Kremlin stated that peace talks on Ukraine would take place after November 428.10.26, 23:17 • 12192 views

Ushakov also said that the presence of European negotiators at the next round of talks had not been discussed. The leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany and France said last week that Europe would play a role in the U.S.-mediated talks between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy on achieving a ceasefire.

"Absolutely nothing is being said about this, nothing is being considered," Ushakov was quoted as saying. "For now, an agreement has been reached to resume trilateral consultations with representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the United States."

The Kremlin said that Europe would not be invited to the trilateral talks 28.10.26, 18:21 • 4690 views

Ushakov said over the weekend that Europe should be included in the discussions, as its position could be decisive.

In comments made earlier on October 28, Ushakov said that the possible participation of European countries in the talks had not been discussed during Putin's telephone conversation on Tuesday with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Reuters
Abu Dhabi
France
Great Britain
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Iran