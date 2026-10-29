Kremlin has come up with new conditions for a new round of peace talks

Kremlin foreign policy representative Yuri Ushakov expressed doubt as to whether the next round of trilateral talks on resolving the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine would take place next month as planned. Reuters reports this, UNN writes.

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Ushakov, quoted by Russian news agencies, said that Moscow had not yet proposed a specific date for the talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he hoped the meeting would be held in Abu Dhabi between November 6 and 10.

Zelenskyy expects the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi to take place by November 10

"This will also depend on the situation on the battlefield and the situation in general. You can see the situation in the Middle East now. It simply does not allow us to hold it in the near future. That is my assumption," Ushakov told reporters, as reported, referring to the regional consequences of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

The Kremlin stated that peace talks on Ukraine would take place after November 4

Ushakov also said that the presence of European negotiators at the next round of talks had not been discussed. The leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany and France said last week that Europe would play a role in the U.S.-mediated talks between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy on achieving a ceasefire.

"Absolutely nothing is being said about this, nothing is being considered," Ushakov was quoted as saying. "For now, an agreement has been reached to resume trilateral consultations with representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the United States."

The Kremlin said that Europe would not be invited to the trilateral talks

Ushakov said over the weekend that Europe should be included in the discussions, as its position could be decisive.

In comments made earlier on October 28, Ushakov said that the possible participation of European countries in the talks had not been discussed during Putin's telephone conversation on Tuesday with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.