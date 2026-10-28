Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov said that representatives of European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia, which are to take place next month. This is reported by Russian media, UNN writes.

Details

According to Ushakov, the parties agreed to hold the meeting without the participation of Europeans. He also said that they would not be invited to the negotiating table.

"They can get there if they buy tickets, but no one is going to invite them to the negotiating table," he said.

Ushakov also did not confirm the date of the meeting, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously named as November 10. According to Putin’s aide, the exact date of the trilateral technical talks will be announced in the near future.

Recall

The European Commission and the European Council are preparing a joint team of senior officials, which is planned to be sent to the next round of talks on peace in Ukraine, expected to take place in Abu Dhabi in early November.

Zelenskyy expects the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi to take place by November 10