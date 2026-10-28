$45.600.0650.850.10
ukenru
09:17 PM • 1948 views
The Kremlin stated that peace talks on Ukraine would take place after November 4
06:10 PM • 17330 views
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?
04:56 PM • 15348 views
In Oleshky, routes for evacuating civilians are being demined
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 33288 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
October 28, 12:00 PM • 39739 views
EU prepares team for peace talks in Abu Dhabi - media
October 28, 10:28 AM • 33323 views
State Budget for 2027 passed its first reading in Verkhovna Rada - what is included and what comes next
Exclusive
October 28, 08:35 AM • 55347 views
Old aviation — new possibilities: “MS AVIA-GRADE” explained the role of helicopter modernization
October 28, 07:20 AM • 34283 views
In Oleshky, a 30-hour period of silence has continued without a single incident, Lubinets says
Exclusive
October 28, 06:45 AM • 49652 views
The medical negligence case is being delayed: should the victims turn to the European Court of Human Rights?Photo
Exclusive
October 28, 06:30 AM • 40764 views
The Achilles’ heel of the Iskanders: why the Defense Forces are attacking rubber plantsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
1.4m/s
76%
758mm
Popular news
Ukraine may return to blackout measures due to new Russian drones — FlashOctober 28, 11:56 AM • 15542 views
The 82nd anniversary of the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers from Ukraine: history, cost, and the present dayOctober 28, 12:10 PM • 34958 views
"Real Madrid" apologized to China for Mbappé's jokeOctober 28, 01:23 PM • 23280 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penaltiesOctober 28, 01:32 PM • 27424 views
Zelenskyy named a possible date for trilateral talks with RussiaOctober 28, 02:22 PM • 19251 views
Publications
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?06:10 PM • 17342 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 33291 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penaltiesOctober 28, 01:32 PM • 27550 views
The 82nd anniversary of the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers from Ukraine: history, cost, and the present dayOctober 28, 12:10 PM • 35080 views
Old aviation — new possibilities: “MS AVIA-GRADE” explained the role of helicopter modernization
Exclusive
October 28, 08:35 AM • 55350 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mao Zedong
Melania Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Abu Dhabi
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Usyk parodied Ronaldo’s celebration against the backdrop of a Messi shirt PhotoVideo06:17 PM • 6160 views
Apple unveiled the MacBook Pro with a touch-sensitive OLED displayPhoto05:51 PM • 5702 views
Mbappé is being canceled in China — the forward has been removed from the eFootball simulator, and Frenchman’s shirts are being burned in the countryVideo05:35 PM • 7358 views
"Real Madrid" apologized to China for Mbappé's jokeOctober 28, 01:23 PM • 23383 views
Reaction to Mbappé in China prompted a warning to celebritiesOctober 28, 06:33 AM • 41323 views
Actual
Social network
Starlink
WhatsApp
Heating
Financial Times

The Kremlin stated that peace talks on Ukraine would take place after November 4

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1966 views

The Kremlin stated that talks on Ukraine could take place after November 4. The date will depend on the situation at the front and the circumstances.

The Kremlin stated that peace talks on Ukraine would take place after November 4

The Kremlin said that the next round of peace talks on ending Russia's war against Ukraine could take place after November 4. At the same time, the Russian side is not yet naming a specific date for the meeting. Meduza reports this, citing Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the dictator of the Russian Federation, UNN writes.

Details

According to Ushakov, the timing of the talks will depend on a number of circumstances, including developments in the fighting on the front.

He emphasized that the date of the future meeting would be determined "in particular by the situation on the battlefield and the overall situation."

Zelenskyy previously named a possible date for the talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that the next round of peace talks could take place on November 10.

The Kremlin said that Europe would not be invited to the trilateral talks 28.10.26, 18:21 • 3674 views

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader expressed hope that the escalation of the situation in the Middle East would not hinder the diplomatic process.

Thus, for now, the parties are naming only tentative dates for possible talks. The final date, venue, and composition of the meeting's participants have not yet been announced.

Lavrov will travel to the US for a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting — Bloomberg28.10.26, 22:32 • 888 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine