The Kremlin stated that peace talks on Ukraine would take place after November 4

The Kremlin said that the next round of peace talks on ending Russia's war against Ukraine could take place after November 4. At the same time, the Russian side is not yet naming a specific date for the meeting. Meduza reports this, citing Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the dictator of the Russian Federation, UNN writes.

Details

According to Ushakov, the timing of the talks will depend on a number of circumstances, including developments in the fighting on the front.

He emphasized that the date of the future meeting would be determined "in particular by the situation on the battlefield and the overall situation."

Zelenskyy previously named a possible date for the talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that the next round of peace talks could take place on November 10.

The Kremlin said that Europe would not be invited to the trilateral talks

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader expressed hope that the escalation of the situation in the Middle East would not hinder the diplomatic process.

Thus, for now, the parties are naming only tentative dates for possible talks. The final date, venue, and composition of the meeting's participants have not yet been announced.

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