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Lavrov will travel to the US for a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting — Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation at the G20 meeting in Atlanta on October 30–31. The US State Department did not confirm his visit.

Lavrov will travel to the US for a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting — Bloomberg

Russia's sanctioned Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will travel to the United States for a meeting with his counterparts - the foreign ministers of the G20 countries. Bloomberg reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation at the talks on October 30–31 in Atlanta. At the same time, the U.S. State Department did not respond to a media inquiry about the situation.

Additionally

According to Bloomberg, Sergey Lavrov, who is under international sanctions over Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, is the latest Kremlin representative to visit the United States amid growing ties between Washington and Moscow.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, who also came under sanctions, took part in a G20 meeting in North Carolina in September. There, he met with his American counterpart, Scott Bessent.

Recall

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia and the United States could hold another round of bilateral consultations by the end of 2026. Separately, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the prospects of resuming trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia on ending the war. According to him, there are currently no specific agreements on organizing such a meeting.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
United States Department of State
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