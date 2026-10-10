The head of the U.S. Secret Service criticized journalists for disclosing Trump’s secret aircraft change

U.S. President Donald Trump secretly switched from Air Force One to another aircraft while returning from Turkey due to a possible assassination threat. U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran criticized the disclosure of the maneuver, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on July 8 after the NATO summit in Ankara. Trump publicly boarded Air Force One, but later discreetly transferred to a smaller C-32A military aircraft.

Journalists and officials who remained on Air Force One believed that the president was flying with them.

Secret Service unhappy about disclosure

We would have preferred that this not be reported, because it deprives us of the ability to use a similar tactic again – Curran said.

According to The Washington Post, the precaution was prompted by a suspected assassination threat from Iran.

Trump himself confirmed the aircraft change, but said that he did not know the details of the threat and regularly receives threats.

Trump was secretly transported after the NATO summit in Ankara in a food van and on another plane - WP