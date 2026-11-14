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The United States has begun working on the largest prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia since the start of the war, the White House says
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Ukraine is increasing the production and use of Neptune missiles – the number of strikes against Russia has risen significantly
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Air travel has been restored in the United States after a massive outage – thousands of flights were canceled and delayed
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For the first time since 2023, Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated more territory in Donetsk region than they lost in a month, monitors sayPhoto
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Putin demands NATO cutbacks as a condition for talks with the US on Ukraine – Bloomberg
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After flights were grounded in the United States, widespread Internet outages were reported — authorities commented on the threat of a terrorist attackVideo
09:55 PM • 16569 views
Putin lives in a different reality: Zelenskyy explained how the Russians are trying to deceive the United States about the situation on the front
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The head of Mossad arrived in the United States for talks on the war with Iran – Axios

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Roman Hoffman is meeting with representatives of the Trump administration regarding the war with Iran. The United States does not currently support the resumption of hostilities.

The head of Mossad arrived in the United States for talks on the war with Iran – Axios

The director of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad, Roman Hofman, arrived in Washington for talks with representatives of US President Donald Trump's administration regarding the war with Iran. The visit comes amid efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to persuade Washington to resume military action against Tehran. Axios reports this, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to the outlet, Hofman is holding a meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe. He is also expected to travel to Miami for talks with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Axios notes that Hofman is part of Netanyahu's inner circle, and that Netanyahu has recently been increasing pressure on Trump, demanding that the military campaign against Iran be resumed.

Trump is still refusing to resume hostilities

According to Axios sources, the US president has so far rejected the Israeli prime minister's calls to return to active hostilities.

Iran attacked maritime navigation systems in Oman - Reuters11.11.26, 21:09 • 9325 views

A US official told the outlet that Trump and Netanyahu discussed the war with Iran during a phone call on November 5.

Instead, the US president supported the position of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, which favor continuing the naval blockade and economic pressure on Tehran.

At the same time, Washington continues to explore the possibility of reaching an agreement with Iran that would allow the conflict to be resolved diplomatically.

The Strait of Hormuz may remain a global problem after the war with Iran - Foreign Policy12.11.26, 02:49 • 16902 views

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