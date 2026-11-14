The head of Mossad arrived in the United States for talks on the war with Iran – Axios

The director of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad, Roman Hofman, arrived in Washington for talks with representatives of US President Donald Trump's administration regarding the war with Iran. The visit comes amid efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to persuade Washington to resume military action against Tehran. Axios reports this, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to the outlet, Hofman is holding a meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe. He is also expected to travel to Miami for talks with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Axios notes that Hofman is part of Netanyahu's inner circle, and that Netanyahu has recently been increasing pressure on Trump, demanding that the military campaign against Iran be resumed.

Trump is still refusing to resume hostilities

According to Axios sources, the US president has so far rejected the Israeli prime minister's calls to return to active hostilities.

Iran attacked maritime navigation systems in Oman - Reuters

A US official told the outlet that Trump and Netanyahu discussed the war with Iran during a phone call on November 5.

Instead, the US president supported the position of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, which favor continuing the naval blockade and economic pressure on Tehran.

At the same time, Washington continues to explore the possibility of reaching an agreement with Iran that would allow the conflict to be resolved diplomatically.

The Strait of Hormuz may remain a global problem after the war with Iran - Foreign Policy