Iran attacked maritime navigation systems in Oman - Reuters

Iran attacked the navigation systems of vessels on the Omani island of Didamar in the Strait of Hormuz. This indicates Tehran’s ability to attack infrastructure used to restore oil flows in the Persian Gulf. Reuters reports this, citing informed sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to the agency’s sources, the attacks demonstrate Tehran’s ability to strike infrastructure used to restore oil supplies from the Persian Gulf countries.

At the same time, the sources did not report the extent of the damage. Reuters was unable to independently confirm whether the navigation systems had been destroyed.

According to estimates by two representatives of the shipping industry and a source in the maritime security sector, the attack is likely to have a limited impact on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. This is because alternative navigation systems are available elsewhere.

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The Persian Gulf countries are increasingly using alternative ways to increase oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz. In particular, this includes transferring oil from one vessel to another off the coasts of Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

After the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran at the end of February, Iranian attacks disrupted shipping in the strait. The US military is helping commercial vessels pass along this route.

In September and October, oil exports from the Persian Gulf countries recovered to more than 80% of their prewar level. This was aided by shipments through the Strait of Hormuz with the support of the US military, as well as increased Saudi exports through the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea coast.

Large tankers, predominantly VLCCs, transport oil from Persian Gulf ports to transshipment locations near Oman’s Port of Sohar and the Port of Fujairah in the UAE.

The United States carried out strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz