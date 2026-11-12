The Strait of Hormuz may remain a global problem after the war with Iran - Foreign Policy

The war in Iran may end, but the Strait of Hormuz will remain a problem for the whole world. Foreign Policy writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that, given that the prospect of renewed war in Iran does not appear to be under consideration for now, and also taking into account the Trump administration's commitment to economic pressure to bring Tehran to heel, the question arises again: what will become of the Strait of Hormuz?

U.S. President Donald Trump, despite previous threats to resume military action in a last attempt to intimidate Iran's resistance, appears to have abandoned the military option. U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio also noted that the combined blow of Operation "Economic Exile" (a naval blockade) and "Iron Gates" (a land blockade and blockade of Iranian trade) would bring the regime to submit to the administration's will. Even angry phone calls with the Israeli leadership do not seem capable of unleashing the dogs of war again - the article says.

It is noted that the main question in future U.S.-Iran talks is who will control the strait through which 20% of the world's seaborne oil exports passed before the war. Oil supplies have now almost recovered, while prices have fallen from $114 to $90 per barrel. However, Iran continues to attack tankers, and the cost of maritime transport remains significantly higher than before the war.

Iran has set seven conditions for resuming negotiations with the United States, according to Tehran

Maritime law expert James Farka proposes creating an international system for governing the strait with the participation of Iran, Oman, the United States, China, and Europe. Vessels should be able to pass freely, without threats or duties, while Tehran could receive access to frozen assets and global markets in return.

"But reaching an agreement will not be easy, as Iran is demanding the lifting of the American blockade, the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the region, and an end to hostilities in Lebanon. Washington, for its part, does not want to grant Tehran the right to block shipping. Therefore ... the regime of \"neither war nor peace\" may continue for another year or two," the publication concludes.

We remind you

The day before U.S. President Donald Trump called the resumption of the military operation against Iran "extremely unlikely," while emphasizing that American forces were fully combat-ready.

Iran attacked maritime navigation systems in Oman - Reuters