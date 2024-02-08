The Government provides UAH 7 thousand for each cattle as part of counteracting the reduction of livestock - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

During the committee hearings on the state of Ukraine's dairy industry, Deputy Minister Taras Vysotskyi announced the allocation of funds to farmers to counteract the decline in cattle numbers. They also confirmed a steady trend of growth in milk production in 2023 and discussed the export of dairy products to the EU.

During the offsite committee hearings "Dairy Industry of Ukraine: Status, Problems and Ways to Solve Them," First Deputy Minister Taras Vysotsky said that Ukraine has problems with the decline in the number of cattle. Accordingly, in 2024, farmers with 3 to 100 cows will receive state aid of UAH 7,000 per head.

The development of the Concept of the State Target Economic Program for Livestock Development until 2033 continues, according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy's Facebook post.

Taras Vysotskyi also noted that Ukraine has a steady trend of increasing milk yields at agricultural enterprises. According to him, there is a great prospect of increasing milk production both for domestic consumption and export.

In 2023, milk production at agricultural enterprises increased by almost 6% compared to 2022. This inspires confidence in the development of the dairy industry in Ukraine and increased export opportunities ," said Taras Vysotsky.

Ukrainian legislation will be adapted to EU norms and, given that Ukraine has experience in successfully exporting dairy products to the EU, the market will expand.

UNN reported that in 2024, farmers in Ukraine will continue to receive state aid. In particular, budget subsidies for cattle, goats and sheep will be restored.

