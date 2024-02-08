ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 2554 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128579 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103665 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103798 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120106 views
The Government provides UAH 7 thousand for each cattle as part of counteracting the reduction of livestock - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46561 views

To counteract the reduction in livestock, the government will provide UAH 7 thousand of state aid per head to farmers with 3 to 100 cows.

During the committee hearings on the state of Ukraine's dairy industry, Deputy Minister Taras Vysotskyi announced the allocation of funds to farmers to counteract the decline in cattle numbers. They also confirmed a steady trend of growth in milk production in 2023 and discussed the export of dairy products to the EU.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Details

During the offsite committee hearings "Dairy Industry of Ukraine: Status, Problems and Ways to Solve Them," First Deputy Minister Taras Vysotsky said that Ukraine has  problems with the decline in the number of cattle.  Accordingly, in 2024, farmers with 3 to 100 cows will receive state  aid of UAH 7,000 per head.

The development of the Concept of the State Target Economic Program for Livestock Development until 2033 continues, according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy's Facebook post.

Image

Taras Vysotskyi also noted that Ukraine has a steady trend of increasing milk yields at agricultural enterprises. According to him, there is a great prospect of increasing milk production both for domestic consumption and export.

In 2023, milk production at agricultural enterprises increased by almost 6% compared to 2022. This inspires confidence in the development of the dairy industry in Ukraine and increased export opportunities

 ," said Taras Vysotsky.

Ukrainian legislation will be adapted to EU norms and, given that Ukraine has experience in successfully exporting dairy products to the EU, the market will expand.

Recall

UNN reported that in 2024, farmers in Ukraine will continue to receive state aid. In particular, budget subsidies for cattle, goats and sheep will be restored.

The Ukrainian government has decided to lease part of the Sukhoi Estuary in Odesa region for mariculture, allowing entrepreneurs to grow clams, shrimp, and other seafood. This will help to provide the domestic market with healthy seafood, building on the experience of mariculture leaderssuch as Norway and Chile.

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyAgronomy news
ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
chileChile
indonesiaIndonesia
european-unionEuropean Union
norwayNorway
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising