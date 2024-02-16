The Government has simplified the procedure for military unit commanders to write off military property

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution that simplifies the procedure for accounting, storage, write-off and use of military property in the Armed Forces by military unit commanders. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports.

"The Regulation on the Procedure for Accounting, Storage, Write-Off and Use of Military Property in the Armed Forces has been amended to define the powers of military unit commanders to write off military property during martial law by their orders regardless of the nomenclature of support services, as well as the powers of relevant officials to review and approve a single write-off act," Melnychuk said.

It is noted that the amendments to the regulation were made in accordance with the law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in October 2022, which stipulatesthat military unit commanders may write off military property (except weapons) worth up to 100,000 tax-free minimums under a simplified procedure. The write-off will be carried out by an order of the commander upon the recommendation of the commission.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense allowed military units to keep accounting registers and auxiliary documents (property journals) only in electronic form.