The Government has simplified the procedure for military unit commanders to write off military property

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101822 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128547 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129752 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171262 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169240 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275450 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177818 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167006 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148715 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244188 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101492 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 84805 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81462 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 93803 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34237 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275450 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244188 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229403 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254857 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240754 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 2409 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128547 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103651 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103789 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120099 views
The Government has simplified the procedure for military unit commanders to write off military property

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22255 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the procedure for military unit commanders to write off military property worth up to USD 100,000 in wartime, allowing them to do so by order without approval from higher authorities.

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution that simplifies the procedure for accounting, storage, write-off and use of military property in the Armed Forces by military unit commanders. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports.

"The Regulation on the Procedure for Accounting, Storage, Write-Off and Use of Military Property in the Armed Forces has been amended to define the powers of military unit commanders to write off military property during martial law by their orders regardless of the nomenclature of support services, as well as the powers of relevant officials to review and approve a single write-off act," Melnychuk said.

It is noted that the amendments to the regulation were made in accordance with the law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in October 2022, which stipulatesthat military unit commanders may write off military property (except weapons) worth up to 100,000 tax-free minimums under a simplified procedure. The write-off will be carried out by an order of the commander upon the recommendation of the commission.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

