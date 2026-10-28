The German brigade in Lithuania will monitor Kaliningrad and Belarus using electronic warfare equipment

The German brigade being stationed in Lithuania will use electronic warfare systems for the early detection of military activity in the Kaliningrad region and Belarus. This was reported by the head of Germany’s cyber forces, Vice Admiral Thomas Daum, Reuters reported, according to UNN.

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The German brigade, whose full deployment is scheduled for next year, will also collect data on Russian and Belarusian military transmitters and radar systems to update electronic warfare databases used by German and allied forces.

"We will enter (the data) into electronic warfare databases, which will then notify all our systems if a new radar appears on the Belarusian side," Daum said.

He noted that Russia’s activities in some regions of Europe had reached what he called a "second phase, whose aim is to cause harm," but which does not cross the threshold of armed conflict.

"There is not yet a war in the cyber-information sphere, but it is no longer peace," said the head of the Bundeswehr’s military cyber unit.

The German army is currently testing electronic warfare systems in Lithuania, including drone detection equipment, signal interceptors, jammers, and sensors designed to transmit battlefield data to analysts.

"Before the war in Ukraine, German military personnel could barely persuade commercial companies to supply them with such systems," said Patrick Jeschke, who heads the Bundeswehr’s cyber innovation center.

According to him, the task has changed: now it is necessary not merely to find suppliers, but to select the most promising technologies from a multitude of offers.

"Over the past decades, we did not invest very much in new capabilities. We used what we had because we were focused on missions abroad—in Afghanistan and elsewhere. Now there is a need to improve our capabilities," Daum said.

Germany will station nearly 5,000 soldiers in Lithuania near the border with Belarus - media