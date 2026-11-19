After the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hinted that it no longer exceeds the longest bridge in Europe, UNN writes.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine congratulate the Vasco da Gama Bridge (Lisbon) on being named the longest bridge in Europe! — the General Staff's statement on November 19 said.

This is a gift for Portugal — Sybiha on the strike against the Crimean Bridge

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The Vasco da Gama Bridge in Lisbon is considered the longest bridge in Europe. It is 17.2 km long.

Until recently, the approximately 19-kilometre illegally constructed crossing built by Russia over the Kerch Strait (the Crimean Bridge) exceeded the Portuguese bridge in length.

But the Crimean Bridge was struck several times, and the arch and a span of the road section of the bridge collapsed.

"The symbol of occupation has cracked": General Staff confirms strike on the Crimean Bridge - new footage

During the night of November 19, bright flashes were again reported in the area of the Crimean Bridge; explosions—15–16 of them—were heard in Kerch, as the monitoring Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" reported . The Russian-appointed "head" of temporarily occupied Crimea, serhii aksionov, reported that the Crimean Bridge had been closed. On the morning of November 19, "Crimean Wind" reported that "the arch of the railway bridge over the Kerch Strait is in place; no damage is visible" after explosions were heard there during the night and two strikes were reported.