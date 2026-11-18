The fresh water crisis in temporarily occupied Crimea is worsening, remaining a serious source of dissatisfaction among the population with the Russian "administration" of the peninsula. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN writes.

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It is noted that the invaders had previously declared plans to implement two projects allegedly aimed at resolving the water crisis in Crimea—particularly on the southern coast, where Yalta and Alushta are located. Thus, the "authorities" approved the construction of two large artificial mountain-type reservoirs: Solnechnogorskoye (the source of inflow is the Ulu-Uzen River) and Martovskoye (the Marta River), with useful capacities of 8.6 and 6.5 million cubic meters, respectively.

However, both projects encountered a significant budget deficit due to cuts in funding for the so-called "federal programs"—Moscow reduced expenditures on Crimea. Under these circumstances, the "administration" acknowledged that it would be unable to complete and commission the reservoirs within the specified time frames.

Another important factor contributing to the deepening water crisis in Crimea is the enormous level of corruption: a significant portion of the budget disappeared in an unknown direction. As a result, over the past two years, the estimated cost of the Solnechnogorskoye Reservoir project has increased severalfold and is estimated at several tens of billions of rubles.

As of autumn 2026, implementation of the Martovskoye Reservoir project is also significantly delayed—for the same reasons. The reservoir's design documentation has been "refined" repeatedly due to errors in assessing the geological stability of the slopes—there is an extremely high risk of landslides during the filling of the reservoir basin. In the area where the Russians allegedly plan to create the artificial reservoir, forest stands have been cleared and initial earthworks have been carried out.

In fact, the Martovskoye and Solnechnogorskoye reservoir projects have been frozen.

Russia is conducting the "Illegal-2026" operation in the occupied territories — intelligence

The construction of the water-supply route from the Nizhynskyi (Nizhynske village, Nyzhnohirskyi district), Novohryhorivskyi (Nyzhnohirskyi district), and Prostornianskyi (Dzhankoi) underground water intakes to Feodosia and Kerch remains unfinished.

As Russia is directing ever more money toward waging its war against Ukraine, the Kremlin is cutting funding for other programs, including the maintenance of the temporarily seized territories.

Thus, as of the end of October, expenditures under the implementation of the program "Socioeconomic Development of the Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol" amounted to 88 billion rubles—3.7% below the values planned for 2026 (91.4 billion rubles) and 22% less than was spent last year (112.9 billion rubles).

During 2027–2029, Moscow plans to continue reducing funding for the aforementioned program. Therefore, it appears that the invaders do not intend to resolve the fresh water crisis in Crimea, the Main Intelligence Directorate noted.

Instead, amid the deepening shortage of water resources, the "authorities" continue the mass and unsystematic pumping of water from underground wells. This leads to its mineralization and negatively affects the peninsula's environment. At the same time, the technical infrastructure (canals, pumping stations, reservoirs, etc.) is partially destroyed and in critical condition.

The Russian occupation has caused decline and a lower standard of living in Crimea: the fresh water crisis is just one indicator of stagnation on the peninsula. The invaders are unable to overcome the water shortage due to the high level of corruption in the occupation administration, a lack of funding from Moscow, and flawed design solutions. Thus, the water-supply situation in occupied Crimea has a persistent tendency to deteriorate —the statement said.

Russian regions will cut infrastructure spending due to budget shortfalls - intelligence