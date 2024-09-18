The fire has covered more than 500 hectares: a large-scale forest fire has been burning in Donetsk region for four days

In Donetsk region, emergency workers have been trying to eliminate a large-scale forest fire in the Liman region for four days. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

The large-scale forest fire in the Lyman region has been extinguished for four days. 🔥As of today, the fire has already covered an area of about 550 hectares. There is no threat of the fire spreading to populated areas - the SES said in a statement.

Rescuers explain that due to strong wind gusts and prolonged drought, the fire quickly spread to a large area. Emergency responders continue to work to fully eliminate the fire and prevent a re-ignition.

111 rescuers and 26 vehicles from the State Emergency Service of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad and Vinnytsia regions are involved in the firefighting operations.

Recall

The Luhansk RMA stated that there are 80 new fires in the occupied territory of the Luhansk region, and an emergency situation has been introduced in the so-called “luhansk people's republic”.