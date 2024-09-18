The fire has covered more than 500 hectares: a large-scale forest fire has been burning in Donetsk region for four days

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111482 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114887 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186659 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147578 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149208 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141319 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192171 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112275 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181665 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104934 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
The fire has covered more than 500 hectares: a large-scale forest fire has been burning in Donetsk region for four days

The fire has covered more than 500 hectares: a large-scale forest fire has been burning in Donetsk region for four days

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15301 views

Firefighting continues in the Liman region, where 550 hectares of forest have been destroyed. 111 rescuers and 26 vehicles from four regions are involved in extinguishing the fire, which is spreading rapidly due to wind and drought.

In Donetsk region, emergency workers have been trying to eliminate a large-scale forest fire in the Liman region for four days. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

The large-scale forest fire in the Lyman region has been extinguished for four days. 🔥As of today, the fire has already covered an area of about 550 hectares. There is no threat of the fire spreading to populated areas

- the SES said in a statement. 

Rescuers explain that due to strong wind gusts and prolonged drought, the fire quickly spread to a large area. Emergency responders continue to work to fully eliminate the fire and prevent a re-ignition.

Ministry of Environment on massive fires: more than 50 fires extinguished in just one day17.09.24, 13:08 • 10551 view

111 rescuers and 26 vehicles from the State Emergency Service of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad and Vinnytsia regions are involved in the firefighting operations.

Recall

The Luhansk RMA stated that there are 80 new fires in the occupied territory of the Luhansk region, and an emergency situation has been introduced in the so-called "luhansk people's republic". 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
kirovohrad-oblastKirovohrad Oblast
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
luhansk-oblastLuhansk Oblast
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine

Contact us about advertising