Ministry of Environment on massive fires: more than 50 fires extinguished in just one day

Over the past day, more than 50 fires have been extinguished in Ukraine, but another 20 are still underway. The worst situation is in Poltava and Kharkiv regions. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi during a telethon, UNN reports .

Since the beginning of the year, more than 1.5 thousand fires have been recorded in forest ecosystems, and the area of such fires amounted to 16 thousand hectares. Over 50 fires have been extinguished this day alone, and another 20 are still underway - Krasnolutsky said.

According to him, the most difficult situation is now in Poltava and Kharkiv regions.

More than 700 hectares of forestland have burned in Poltava Oblast. The situation is complicated by dry weather and gusty winds. The situation is also difficult in Kharkiv, where a fire broke out due to shelling ,” he said.

According to Krasnolutsky, there are large fires in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovs'k regions. In Donetsk region, about 400 hectares of forest have burned down.

Recall

Yesterday, on September 16, rescuers localized a fire in a warehouse in the Boryspil district of Kyiv that covered an area of 1000 square meters.