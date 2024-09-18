The expert told what liability acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Sokur may be brought to for declaring false information

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111455 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114865 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186619 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147561 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149194 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192145 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112272 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181646 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104932 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 52789 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 37974 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 80338 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 55083 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 51517 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186620 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192145 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181646 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208704 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197227 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147024 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146502 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150826 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141900 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158473 views
The expert told what liability acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Sokur may be brought to for declaring false information

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108887 views

Acting deputy head of the DPS, Yevhenii Sokur, may be held criminally liable for not declaring data about his roommate. NAZK conducts a review of Sokur's declaration after the deputy's appeal.

Acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Yevhen Sokur may be prosecuted after the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption completes its inspection. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by the managing partner of GRACERS, lawyer Sergei Lysenko.

Context

Earlier UNN reported that the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service, Yevhen Sokur, had allegedly entered inaccurate data in his 2023 declaration. In particular, he did not indicate in the document the information about his partner. During the investigation into the alleged assassination attempt, Sokur himself told law enforcement officers that since 2016 he had been living with a girl named Alina in an apartment at 6-D Lobanovskoho Avenue. Following a deputy appeal by Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, the NACP launched an investigation into Yevhen Sokur. Kateryna Butko, head of the NAPC's Public Council, said that the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption is checking whether Sokur and his live-in girlfriend, Alina, had a common life.

In accordance with the Law on Prevention of Corruption   , the NACP conducts selective monitoring of the lifestyle of the declaring entities in order to establish whether their standard of living is consistent with the property owned by them and their family members and the income received by them in accordance with the declaration of a person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government.

At the same time, the law states that any persons who cohabited with the declarant for 30 calendar days preceding the last day of the reporting period or for a total of at least 183 days during the year preceding the year of filing the declaration, but were not married, are family members.

Thus, the information of a girl named Alina, who lived with the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service, Yevhen Sokur, in an apartment at 6-D Lobanovskoho Avenue, should also be reflected in his declaration,

- Lysenko explained.

According to him, if the lifestyle monitoring reveals signs of a corruption or corruption-related offense, criminal proceedings may be opened against the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service, Yevhen Sokur, under Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (declaration of false information),  if the information differs from the true information by between UAH 1.5 million and UAH 6 million.

If such information is for less than UAH 1.5 million,  he may be held administratively liable.

Another legal nuance is also interesting. Thus, if Yevhen Sokur recants his testimony regarding his residence since 2016 with a person named Alina, no less negative consequences may occur for the latter, namely, bringing him to criminal liability under Article 384 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misleading a court or other authorized body),

- Lysenko noted.

In addition, according to the lawyer, Sokur, as a civil servant, may be subject to one of the following types of disciplinary action, including a warning, reprimand, warning of incomplete service, or even dismissal.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the assassination attempt on the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Yevhen Sokur, raises many questions about its authenticity. It could have been staged to divert attention from the criminal proceedings against Sokur for abuse of office.

This is a criminal proceedingopened on November 4, 2022 under Part 3 of Art. 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, on the fact of abuse of office by the acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur, who on October 26, 2022 issued an order to revoke the license of PJSC Ukrtatnafta for the production of fuel. Such actions of Sokur, according to the investigation , caused serious consequences for the company and the state in the form of the inability to fulfill the mobilization tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the production and supply of petroleum products for the needs of defense and defense capability of the state.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
state-fiscal-service-of-ukraineState Fiscal Service of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

